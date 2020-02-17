HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are being recruited by the nonprofit Care Dimensions for across the North Shore and Greater Boston. Volunteers play a vital role in providing care, companionship and compassion to patients. Volunteer experiences vary depending on the volunteer’s interests and abilities, and opportunities are developed to keep you close to home or work. Consider visiting with a patient, helping with office or clerical work, volunteering at a special event, and more. 1-888-283-1722.
LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP: A memorial scholarship has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
