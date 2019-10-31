FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.
GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.
