GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55 to 65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240.
KATHERINE E. “RENEE” NUTBROWN SCHOLARSHIP: The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools in honor of Brown, a longtime League of Women Voters member and community activist, who died in 2007. Send checks, payable to LWVCA with “scholarship” on the memo line, to June Michaels, P.O. Box 244, Rockport, MA 01966.
