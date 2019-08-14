CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.com. 978-283-6055.
ELDER SERVICES: North Shore Elder Services, 300 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, seeks volunteers to help homebound seniors stay independent and socially connected. 978-624-2288. Email volunteer@nselder.org. www.nselder.org.
