TRANSCRIPTION VOLUNTEERS: In 1895 a man named Dolliver traveled around Gloucester and wrote in cursive the words carved on the tombstones. The Gloucester Cemeteries Committee is working on a transcription project that will digitize Dolliver’s work, but needs volunteers to help decipher these handwritten historical documents, which will eventually be accessible online. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/view/volunteer-local-history/home.
STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Bob Gillis at Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
