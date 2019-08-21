FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP: The family of Charlie Thomas has established a scholarship in his memory to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
