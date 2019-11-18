GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Gardening begins mid-April. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
RAYMOND R. ANDERTON SCHOLARSHIP has been established by family and friends to honor his life. The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has been accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. The recipient must demonstrate a commitment to community service and social change through activities, school-sponsored and otherwise. Applicants should possess a strong character, unique interests and an eagerness to “think outside the box.” Scholarship applications may be picked up at the Gloucester High guidance office. Donations: Raymond R. Anderton Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
