MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc., needs volunteer drivers to deliver noon-time meals to homebound seniors throughout the North Shore. Anyone interested in volunteering one or more mornings a week should call 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Drivers pick up fully prepared and packaged hot meals the morning of each delivery.
ROCKPORT EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, a nonprofit corporation, raises money from private sources to improve and enrich the Rockport educational system. Donations are used to support projects in the schools for which there are insufficient funding. Donations: Educational Foundation for Rockport, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport, MA 01966; or www.rockportedfoundation.org.
