MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.
ROBERT K. MULLOY SCHOLARSHIP fund has been established for a Manchester Essex Regional High School senior who exhibits Rob’s strength of character, positive attitude, vibrant personality, strong academic performance, sense of humor and athletic excellence. Donations: Manchester Education Fund, f/b/o Robert K. Mulloy Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, Attn: Gail Ramos, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
