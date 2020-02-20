GLOUCESTER HIGH SCHOOL JROTC is holding a fundraiser at Machaca restaurant, 14 Rogers St, Gloucester, on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. Proceeds go to the GHS JROTC program to support trips including the national drill team championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. Please stop by and enjoy some great Mexican food for a great cause.
ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
