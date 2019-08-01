TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS: The Trustees of Reservations needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets on the first Tuesday of every month, April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.
ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester,
