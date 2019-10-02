SCHOOL LIBRARIES SEEK DONATIONS: Gloucester’s public school libraries welcome donations of books suitable for student borrowing. Books should be new or gently used and published within the past 10 years. No old encyclopedias, damaged or musty-smelling books. Monetary donations to be used toward the purchase of books are also welcome. Donations may be dropped off at the schools. For more information, email Samantha Whitney at Gloucester High School at swhitney@gloucester.k12.ma.us; Maureen Foster at O’Maley Middle School at maureen.foster@comcast.net; Diane Bevins at Beeman Memorial School at dojbessex@juno.com; Sharron Cohen at Plum Cove School at sharronster@gmail.com; Cathy Lake at West Parish Elementary School at cathy@lakesinmagnolia.com; and Cherylann Parker at Veteran’s Memorial School at cparker@gloucester.k12.ma.us.
