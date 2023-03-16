GLOUCESTER HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP FUND was initiated in 1975 by the Class of 1925. It is the responsibility of the Trustees to raise and distribute scholarship monies each year. Each year the fund awards one $2,000 Founders Scholarship, one $1,000 Robert H. Natti Memorial Scholarship, and at least four GHS Scholarship Fund scholarships. The number of scholarships will be enhanced as fundraising allows. Trustees are committed to choosing students who best exhibit the requirements of each scholarship. Candidates must show proof of financial need, academic success and self-help to justify investment in their future. Investing in GHS students is a way of investing in Gloucester’s future. Donations: GHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1226, Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.ghsalumni.org.
