BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
THE PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP has been established by he board of directors of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in honor of the first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930.