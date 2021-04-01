CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets on the first Tuesday of every month, April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.