CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
NORTH SHORE ELDER SERVICES, 300 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, seeks volunteers to help homebound seniors stay independent and socially connected. 978-624-2288. Email volunteer@nselder.org. www.nselder.org.