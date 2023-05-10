VOLUNTEER BUSINESS COUNSELORS with business ownership or management experience are needed by SCORE to provide free confidential business counseling to local people who want to start a business, buy or sell a business, or improve the performance of an existing business. SCORE N.E. Massachusetts has 34 business counselors with varied business backgrounds that met with more than 2,000 clients last year in Gloucester and 11 other regional locations. Nationwide there are more than 12,400 SCORE volunteer counselors. www.score.org/nemassachusetts. Email contactus@score.org or call 1-800-634-0245.
THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says monetary donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.