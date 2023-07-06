LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP has been established. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY depends on volunteers to keep up with a busy schedule. Shelving books, processing materials, data entry, homework center coach, are just some of the tasks performed by volunteers. If you have an hour or two a week consider joining the library community by calling 978-526-7711.