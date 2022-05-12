GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester COA. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.
THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says monetary donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.