MARGARET F. PARSONS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a former office nurse for Cape Ann OB-GYN, Dr. Lawrence Ross and Dr. Hamer Lacey, is awarded to a graduating senior of Gloucester High School who plans to major in the medical sciences and has demonstrated good character, dependability and self-help skills. Applicants must show financial need. Grades are not a determining factor. Applications/donations: Margaret F. Parsons Scholarship, c/o Patricia Sargent Burleson, 600 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
SOCIAL DAY CARE PROGRAM of the Gloucester Council on Aging is looking for enthusiastic, responsible volunteers to assist the program coordinator with activities for seniors. Shifts are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 978-281-9765, ext. 20.