MEALS ON WHEELS program run by SeniorCare Inc., which delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
THE SOCIAL DAY CARE PROGRAM of the Gloucester Council on Aging is looking for enthusiastic, responsible volunteers to assist the program coordinator with activities for seniors. Shifts are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 978-281-9765, ext. 20.