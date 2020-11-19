ADDISON GILBERT SOCIETY HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND was created by Addison Gilbert Hospital to support its emergency department and house workers in quarantine. Rockport High School's chapter of the National Honor Society is raising money for the fund. Tax-deductible donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/rhs-national-honor-society-covid-fundraiser.
MARGARET F. PARSONS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a former office nurse for Cape Ann OB-GYN, Dr. Lawrence Ross and Dr. Hamer Lacey, is awarded to a graduating senior of Gloucester High School who plans to major in the medical sciences and has demonstrated good character, dependability and self-help skills. Applicants must show financial need. Grades are not a determining factor. Applications/donations: Margaret F. Parsons Scholarship, c/o Patricia Sargent Burleson, 600 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930.