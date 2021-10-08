THE UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has also a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
THE CAROLYN O’CONNOR SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the Cape Ann Chamber Businesswomen. The $1,000 scholarship, named in honor of the group’s first chairwoman, will be awarded annually to a Cape Ann woman looking to change careers or re-enter the work force. Each applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be a legal resident, and be accepted into an accredited college, university or job training program. Applications are available at the chamber office or by calling 978-283-1601. Send checks, payable to Businesswomen’s Scholarship Fund, to: Chamber Businesswomen’s Division, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930.