Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.