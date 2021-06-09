GLOUCESTER FISHERMAN’S AND SEAMAN’S WIDOWS AND ORPHANS SOCIETY FUND, a nonprofit organization formed in 1865 by community members, continues to help widows and orphans of deceased Cape Ann fishermen by distributing a monthly benefit to qualified applicants. Donations: Gloucester Fisherman’s and Seaman’s Widows and Orphan’s Aid Society Fund, c/o Mark Olsen, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
MEALS ON WHEELS, delivering healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/.