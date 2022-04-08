THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL in Gloucester seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.