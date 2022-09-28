PATHWAYS’ Family Enrichment Program, 29 Emerson Ave., seeks men and women to volunteer as parent mentors. The program has been running for 20 years, serving parents of Cape Ann who are experiencing stress or isolation. Volunteers are matched with parents, beginning year-long mentorships. Contact Hailey Granger at 978-281-2400, ext. 5381, or hgranger@pw4c.org.
PAUL W. LANDRY ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND is welcoming contributions from the community. This scholarship created in Landry’s memory awards a senior Gloucester High student $750 toward educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school, demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.