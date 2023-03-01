CAROLYN O’CONNOR SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the Cape Ann Chamber Businesswomen. The $1,000 scholarship, named in honor of the group’s first chairwoman, will be awarded annually to a Cape Ann woman looking to change careers or re-enter the work force. Each applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be a legal resident, and be accepted into an accredited college, university or job training program. Applications are available at the chamber office or by calling 978-283-1601. Send checks, payable to Businesswomen’s Scholarship Fund, to: Chamber Businesswomen’s Division, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.