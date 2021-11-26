UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has also a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
JOHN W. ORLANDO SCHOLARSHIP: Johnny Orlando was a teacher, mentor and friend to countless students during his many years as a carpentry teacher at Gloucester High School’s vocational school. A native of Gloucester, Orlando was a fixture around town, especially on the Boulevard where no one passed by without a greeting and a kind word. A $500 scholarship in Orlando’s name will be awarded to a graduating senior accepted at a college of higher education or an accredited technical school. Donations: John W. Orlando Scholarship Fund, c/o Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.