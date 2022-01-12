WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org.
MELANOMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION seeks volunteers to help raise melanoma awareness. Volunteers should preferably have two or more weekdays per month available and be willing to plan and organize fundraising events in their area in memory of a loved one or friend whose life was lost to melanoma. Examples of fundraisers are races, raffles, dinners and auctions. 1-800-259-1633. Email MEF@skincheck.org. Visit www.skincheck.org.