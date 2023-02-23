THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP fund is accepting donations. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at Gloucester High School. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.