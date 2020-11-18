HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
LISA SPARACO SCHOLARSHIP is accepting donations. The scholarship in memory of Lisa Sparaco, who was killed in a drunken driving accident, will be given to an Ipswich High School senior who needs assistance to attend college. Donations: Lisa Sparaco Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank of Ipswich, Attn: Jenny, 31 Market St., Ipswich, MA 01938.