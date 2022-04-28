THE UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has also a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP fund is accepting donations. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at the high schools. Checks may be made out to David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship and sent c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.