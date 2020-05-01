UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has established a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
CHEBACCO LAKE & WATERSHED ASSOCIATION is seeking new board members. This involves one meeting a month and little time to help with projects. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.
NORTH SHORE ELDER SERVICES, 300 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, seeks volunteers to help homebound seniors stay independent and socially connected. 978-624-2288. Email volunteer@nselder.org. www.nselder.org.