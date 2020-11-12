HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are needed by VNA Care, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision and support are provided. Call 781-569-2811 or visit www.vnacare.org.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.