VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. It’s an opportunity to meet visitors from around the country and the globe. Days and hours are completely flexible. For more information, call Becca Campbell at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601.
VOLUNTEERS willing to spend 10 hours per month advocating for patients or residents as they live their lives with dignity and respect at a nursing facility or rehabilitation center are needed by SeniorCare Inc. Volunteers also work with residents and staff to resolve concerns about residents’ rights and quality of life and care. A one-year commitment is necessary after a local three-day training class. To schedule an interview, call SeniorCare at 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, ext. 336. www.seniorcareinc.org.