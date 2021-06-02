BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
LINDA WIEDITZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND is accepting donations. The scholarship, given in memory of the much beloved music teacher in the Rockport Public Schools, is presented at the Rockport High School graduation each year to one or more graduates pursuing music studies in higher education. Donations: Linda Wieditz Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 191, Rockport, MA 01966.