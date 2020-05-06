CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers will will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL in Gloucester seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.