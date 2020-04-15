WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org
LINDA WIEDITZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND is accepting donations. A scholarship, given in memory of the much beloved music teacher in the Rockport Public Schools, is presented at the Rockport High School graduation each year to one or more graduates pursuing music studies in higher education. Donations: Linda Wieditz Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 191, Rockport, MA 01966.
