BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
VOLUNTEERS willing to spend 10 hours per month advocating for patients or residents as they live their lives with dignity and respect at a nursing facility or rehabilitation center are needed by SeniorCare Inc. Volunteers also work with residents and staff to resolve concerns about residents’ rights and quality of life and care. A one-year commitment is necessary after a local three-day training class. To schedule an interview, call SeniorCare at 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, ext. 336. www.seniorcareinc.org.