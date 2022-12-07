GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are needed by VNA Care, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization,to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision and support are provided. Call 781-569-2811 or visit www.vnacare.org.