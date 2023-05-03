TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets on the first Tuesday of every month, April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.
VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. It’s an opportunity to meet visitors from around the country and the globe. Days and hours are completely flexible. For more information, call Becca Campbell at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601.