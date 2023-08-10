VOLUNTEERS willing to spend 10 hours per month advocating for patients or residents as they live their lives with dignity and respect at a nursing facility or rehabilitation center are needed by SeniorCare Inc. Volunteers also work with residents and staff to resolve concerns about residents’ rights and quality of life and care. A one-year commitment is necessary after a local three-day training class. To schedule an interview, call SeniorCare at 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, ext. 336. www.seniorcareinc.org.
WELLSPRING HOUSE is looking for volunteers for its ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and ALI (Adult Learning Initiative) programs. 978-281-3558.