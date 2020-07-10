SAINT VINCENT de PAUL SOCIETY is a service organization in the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport that provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to families in need. Right now, the Saint Vincent de Paul is in urgent need of monetary donations or gift card donations from a local grocery store. You can drop your donation through the mail slot at our parish office or mail it to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets on the first Tuesday of every month, April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.