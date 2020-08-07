THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP, established by his family in his memory, is awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.