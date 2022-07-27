SCHOOL RESPONSE FUND has been created by the Gloucester Education Foundation to provide flexible support as the COVID-19 pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges, additional student support needs, increased expenses, and urgent needs for technology, supplies and resources to prepare for the coming school year. These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss during school closure, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Donations may be online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund.
STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Bob Gillis at Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.