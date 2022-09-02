LISA SPARACO SCHOLARSHIP is accepting donations. The scholarship in memory of Lisa Sparaco, who was killed in a drunken driving accident, will be given to an Ipswich High School senior who needs assistance to attend college. Donations: Lisa Sparaco Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank of Ipswich, Attn: Jenny, 31 Market St., Ipswich, MA 01938.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.