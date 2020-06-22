ADDISON GILBERT SOCIETY HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND was created by Addison Gilbert Hospital to support its emergency department and house workers in quarantine. Rockport High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is raising money for the fund. Tax-deductible donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/rhs-national-honor-society-covid-fundraiser.
VOLUNTEERS willing to spend 10 hours per month advocating for patients or residents as they live their lives with dignity and respect at a nursing facility or rehabilitation center are needed by SeniorCare Inc. Volunteers also work with residents and staff to resolve concerns about residents’ rights and quality of life and care. A one-year commitment is necessary after a local three-day training class. To schedule an interview, call SeniorCare at 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, ext. 336. www.seniorcareinc.org.