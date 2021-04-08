ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping for home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.