ROCKPORT EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, a nonprofit corporation, raises money from private sources to improve and enrich the Rockport educational system. Donations are used to support projects in the schools for which there are insufficient funding. Donations: Educational Foundation for Rockport, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport, MA 01966; or www.rockportedfoundation.org.
ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.